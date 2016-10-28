Double murder accused appears at crown court

A man charged with the murders of a father and daughter who died in a house fire in Wakefield has appeared before a Crown Court for the first time.

Daniel Jones appeared before Leeds Crown Court via prison video link today over the deaths of Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter Kiera.

Andrew Broadhead.

The fatal house fire on Ash Crescent in Stanley broke out at around 4.20am on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and their 13-year-old daughter Mia escaped the blaze with non-life threatening injuries.

Jones, 28, of Spawdbone Lane, Knottingley, is charged with two offences of murder, arson with intent to endanger life and burglary.

No pleas to any of the charges were entered and no application was made for bail.

The House on Ash Crescent, Stanley.

A plea hearing date was set for November 23.

A trial, expected to last seven days, is likely to be held in March next year depending on Jones’s pleas.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, told Jones he will have to remain in custody until the plea hearing.

Judge Marson also lifted an order to allow the media to identify Mia Broadhead in any reporting of the case.

An order preventing the identification of the teenager was made at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The judge described it as a “pointless order” as Mia’s name had already been widely publicised in the days after the incident.

A 24-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while further investigations take place.