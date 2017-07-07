Dragon boats to roar across Pugneys’ Lake

An ‘oarsome’ event is taking place at Pugneys Country Park tomorrow (Saturday).
The ninth annual Dragon Boat Challenge will feature racing from 10am to around 5pm.
The ladies final and the main final between the six fastest teams are expected to happen around 4.45pm and 5pm respectively. The event is being run by Wakefield Chantry and Huddersfield Rotary Clubs. There will be well signed free parking on fields off Asdale Road.
