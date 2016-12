A drink-driver who was also and high on drugs had to be chased and stopped by police in Wakefield.

Damage was sustained to a number of vehicles before the motorist was finally caught last night, December 22.

He also had no licence or insurance.

A second driver in Horbury, who tried to run off from police, was found to be more than three times over the legal limit.

He blew a reading of 115 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath The legal limit 35 mcgs.