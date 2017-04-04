Drink-drive arrest after city-centre crash closed road

A teenage pedestrian was injured and a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following reports of a car travelling in the wrong carriageway in Wakefield.

Police were called at 7.43am this morning after the collision near Westgate.

It involved the pedestrian, a 16-year-old male, and a Peugeot 307 car.

The pedestrian received minor injuries and a 35-year-old was taken in custody where he remains at this moment.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170152096.

The A642 was closed this morning and traffic was directed along Plumpton Road.

However, it led to tailbacks along Westgate and around Cathedral Retail Park.

The road has since been cleared and re-opened.