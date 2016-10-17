Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at ‘notorious’ cross roads

A man suffered serious injuries after a collision close to a ‘notorious’ cross roads.

A Red Honda jazz and a Mercedes Sprinter were involved in the incident close to the junction of Bleakley Lane and Notton Lane, close to the village of Notton.

The 22-year-old driver of the Sprinter was airflifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

Emergency services were called just before 11.45am and the road was reopened at 4pm today (Monday).

A woman driving the Honda was not injured.