Driver's teeth broken after men stop car in the street in Wakefield

A motorist was assaulted by a group of men who stopped his car in the street.

The attack happened at around 6.50pm on Denby Dale Road, near Wakefield city centre.

Three men walked out in front of the victim's car, causing him to stop.

Then one of them threw an object at the windscreen, leading to the man getting out of his car to confront them in the street close to a gym.

He was punched in the face, causing broken teeth, before one man threw a beer can at his head.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 30, around 5ft 11ins to 6ft, slim build, with cropped dark brown hair and unshaven. He was wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured jogging bottoms. He also had tattoos on his forearms.

The second suspect is described as white male, approximately 5ft 8ins, aged 30, slim build, with blonde short hair and wearing a tracksuit.

All three suspects fled from the scene on foot, towards Thornes Park.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information, is asked to contact PC James Doyle, via 101, quoting crime reference 13170078050 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555