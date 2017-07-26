Drivers warned as two Akita dogs on loose on West Yorkshire motorway

Drivers on the M62 in West Yorkshire have been warned to take care - because of two dogs loose on the motorway.
West Yorkshire Police has tonight warned drivers that there are two Akita dogs loose on the motorway near Ferrybridge.
