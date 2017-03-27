Drugs raid on nightclub uncovers 40 cannabis plants

A man has been arrested following a drugs bust on a nightclub.

Police carried out the raid in Wakefield city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

More than 40 cannabis plants were found on the upper floor of the premises.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Sergeant Jon Crossley said in a post on the Wakefield Central NPT Facebook page: “Wherever possible we will react on intelligence received to ensure organised criminality is addressed.

“If you have any information on this or any type of crime, you can report it to us on 101 or via CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Pictures courtesy of Wakefield Central NPT, West Yorkshire Police.