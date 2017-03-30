Drunk jailed for injuring partner after Facebook row

A drunk who caused his partner to suffer a broken wrist when he pushed her during an argument has been jailed for six months.

Liam Chapman, 43, assaulted the woman during a row about her use of Facebook.

Leeds Crown Court heard Chapman had been in an on-off relationship with the victim and invited her to his home in Ackworth, near Pontefract, to talk things over.

Nigel Wray, prosecuting, said Chapman was drunk when the victim arrived and he began calling her names.

He added: “There had been a dispute about what had been posted on Facebook and they continued to argue about that.”

Mr Wray said Chapman and the woman began pushing each other in a “scuffle” in the doorway.

Chapman pushed her out of his home after she called a taxi when she went to leave the property.

The woman fell and suffered a broken wrist and needed surgery after the incident when complications developed with the injury.

Chapman, of Hillside Road, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm over the incident on September 9 last year.

The court heard he has previous convictions for domestic violence, in 2008 and 2011, and was given community-based sentences.

Sean Fritchley, mitigating, said Chapman was addressing his issues with alcohol.

He said Chapman was no longer in a relationship with the victim and had a new partner.

Mr Fritchley said Chapman worked as a scaffolder and was a carer for his ill mother.

Jailing Chapman, judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: “The time has come when you have to understand that there are serious consequences for violence against women.”