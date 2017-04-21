Duo in stolen £20k car jailed after police pursuit through city

Two men who were in a stolen £20,000 Alfa Romeo Giulietta car which crashed during a police chase have been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court heard the nearly-new car was stolen after keys were taken during a burglary at a house in Leeds in the early hours of June 6 2016.

Police spotted the Alfa Romeo being driven by Christopher England, 35, with Thomas Poulson, 26, as passenger on Waterton Road, Wakefield, at around 10pm on July 2 2016.

The court was told England sped away from police and drove at 78mph through red traffic lights on Flanshaw Lane and also red lights on the A638.

England drove on the wrong side of the road and over speed bumps at more than 50mph. During the pursuit England crashed the car into an Audi A1 on Dewsbury Road before police cornered the car in a cul-de-sac off Dacre Avenue at Lupset.

England had admitted dangerous driving but denied he knew the vehicle was stolen. A jury convicted him of aggravated vehicle taking after an trial.

Poulson was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking in connection with being a passenger in the car.

The court heard there was no suggestion either man was involved in the burglary when the car was stolen. England was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for 31 months. Poulson was jailed for ten months.