E.coli detected in water tanks at Wakefield One council building

Traces of E.coli have been detected in water tanks at the Wakefield One council building.

Wakefield Council confirmed it had shut the building on Wednesday after the bacteria, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and a fever, was found during routine water tests.

The facility, on Burton Street, houses offices, Wakefield Museum, Wakefield Library, Create Cafe and the council’s customer access point. It remains closed today and will stay shut tomorrow. Its staff have been relocated.

Michael Clements, assistant chief executive for resources and governance, said: “As part of our regular building maintenance, routine water tests have identified that traces of E.coli were found in the water tanks at Wakefield One.

“The levels identified were very low risk and the lowest measureable reading.

“Yorkshire Water is conducting further tests and the building has been closed as a precautionary measure until the results of these tests are confirmed.

“Staff have been relocated to other venues to ensure that key services remain available to customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, however the health and safety of staff and the public has to be our first priority.

“We are working hard with partners to ensure that the building reopens as soon as possible.”