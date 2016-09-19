Early morning crash leaves driver seriously injured

A crash between a van and car in the early hours of yesterday morning has left one driver seriously injured.

The crash happened at 2.55am yesterday (Sunday) on the A656 Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater.

Two vehicles, a Mercades van - travelling into the direction of Leeds, and a Skoda Octavia - travelling towards Castleford - collided.

As a result, the driver of the Octavia has been left with serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101, quoting log 261 of Sunday 18 September.