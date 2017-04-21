Easter fun in aid of air ambulance

An Easter fun day at the White Swan pub in Knottingley raised hundreds of pounds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance .

More than £500 was raised at the event, organised by Iain and Karen Lawrie, who run the England Lane pub.

The fundraiser saw the community enjoy a fun-filled day of Easter activities, all to give something back to the air ambulance service and the help it provides people.

Mr Lawrie said: “At the end of the day its about giving back to them.

“You never know when your going to need them.”

The pub also holds a raffle event every Easter, with this year being busier than previous years.

Organisers sell raffle tickets at £1 a piece so everyone involved already knows how much they have sold and how much money they have raised for the air ambulance.

Last year the event raised £450 and the previous year £420 was raised for the charity.

Mr Lawrie said: “It’s just something we have always done, and this year was busier then ever and everything went so quickly.

“Everyone involved on the day was so supportive of the air ambulance service and the day couldn’t have gone better.”

Mr Lawrie said he would like to thank customers for all their donations, as well as passing walkers who gave cash at the event. He also thanked an elderly couple who donated seven Easter baskets on the day for the cause.