Easter pharmacy opening times

Pharmacy opening times for the Easter holiday weekend have been announced.

Boots, on Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, will be open from 8.30am today and 10am-4.30pm on Easter Monday.

Sainsbury’s, at Trinity Walk, will be open from 7am-8pm today and 9am-7pm on Monday.

Superdrug, at the Ridings Shopping Centre, will be open from 8.30am-5.30pm today.

Asda, on Asdale Road, will be open from 9am-6pm today and 9am-6pm on Monday.

Hughes Chemist, at Rycroft Medical Centre, Havercroft, will be open from 9am-11am on Sunday.

Exel Chemist, on High Street, Normanton, will be open from 9am-noon today, 11am-3pm on Sunday and 9am-noon on Monday. Boots, on Beastfair, Pontefract, will be open from 9am-6pm today and 10am-4pm on Monday.

Asda, on Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, will be open from 9am-6pm today and Monday.

Boots, at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Castleford, will be open from 9am-5.30pm today.

Airedale Pharmacy, on Elizabeth Drive, Airedale, will be open from 9am-11am on Sunday.

People are also being reminded to stock up on medicines and repeated prescriptions.

Dr Phil Earnshaw, chairman of Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Making sure you have enough medicines to see you through the Easter holidays when GP surgeries are closed can make a big difference to your health.”

People with non-urgent ailments can call NHS 111.