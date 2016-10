An education organisation with 14,000 members celebrated its 50 year anniversary today.

The Pre-school Learning Alliance had a get-together at its Dewsbury office on Wood Street, looking back at past achievements over the years.

The former branches of Ackworth & District, Calderdale, East Kirklees, Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield have amalgamated to form a sub-committee, called West Yorkshire(South), based in Dewsbury.