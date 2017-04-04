Education funding: Find out what your school is getting as Yorkshire is awarded £159m

Here is a full list of the Yorkshire schools which have been handed funding for crucial maintenance work... and the work which is being carried out.
Barnsley
Carlton Primary Academy: Mechanical Upgrade Works
Parkside Primary Academy: Fire Precaution & Electrical Upgrade Works
Summerfields Primary Academy: Re-roofing of the Main School Building
Heather Garth Primary School Academy: Flat Re-roofing Works
Royston St John Baptist CE Primary: Replacement Heating & Domestic Hot & Cold Water System
Bradford
Bradford Academy: Replacement of temporary mobile classrooms
Ilkley Grammar School: Window Replacement
St Anne's Catholic Primary School: Boiler & Part Heating System Replacement
Haworth Primary School: Fire Alarm & associated electrical works
Calderdale
Lightcliffe Academy: Replacement of roofs and windows
Lightcliffe Academy: Replacement of boiler, pipework and asbestos
St John's Primary School In Rishworth: Replacement of Temporary Teaching Block
The Crossley Heath School: Roof replacement
Doncaster
Hill Top Primary School: Lighting & Fire Detection
Hill Top Primary School: Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems
Trinity Academy: Roof Replacement
The Hayfield School: Roof Covering Replacement
Ridgewood School: External Fabric Replacement
Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy: Replacement of existing timber windows & doors.
Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy: Replacement Heating & Hot Water System
Hall Cross Academy: Roof refurbishment works to the upper school campus
Hall Cross Academy: Roof Refurbishment Works
Hungerhill School: Building Fabric - Water tightness
Hungerhill School: Flood Defences & Drainage works
St Oswald's CofE Academy: Fire Safety Improvement Works
Dunsville Primary School: Roof replacement
Dunsville Primary School: Removal and Replacement of Existing Boiler Plant
Kirk Sandall Infant School: Roof Replacement
Kirk Sandall Infant School: Kitchen Refurbishment and Ensuring Statutory Compliance
East Riding of Yorkshire
Woldgate School and Sixth Form College: Roof & Window Refurbishment Woldgate School & Sixth Form College
Cottingham High School and Sixth Form College: Replacement of windows and door units to Block A
Beverley Grammar School: Phase 2 Fire Safety Upgrade
Beverley Grammar School: Phase 3 Site Safety
Kingston Upon Hull
Ashwell Academy: Window replacement works for Ashwell Academy
Highlands Primary School: Heating System Refurbishment
St Vincent's Voluntary Catholic Academy: Ugrading of fire regulation and disability access and compliance
Kirklees
Scissett Church of England Voluntary Aided First School: Flat Re-roofing Works
Heckmondwike Grammar School: School Expansion to Increase PAN
Heckmondwike Grammar School: Electrical, asbestos removal & associated works
Shelley College: Re-roofing Works
Castle Hall Academy Trust: Phased Heating Replacement Works to Main Block
Castle Hall Academy Trust: Full Heating Replacement Works to Main Block
Batley Grammar School: Batley Window Replacement Scheme
King James's School: External Fabric Repairs
Diamond Wood Community Academy: Roofing Replacement Works
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy: Re Roofing of Technology Block and Replacement Failing Northlight Windows
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy: Fire protection works
The John Curwen Co-Operative Primary Academy: Boiler Replacement Works
Orchard Primary Academy: Boiler Replacement Works
Upper Batley High School: Window and Door Replacement
Leeds
Horsforth School: Roofing Project
Horsforth School: Heating Project
Crawshaw Academy: Roof Refurbishment works
Leeds City Academy: Roof Replacement - Blocks 1, 2 & 3
North Yorkshire
Skipton Girls' High School: Replacement of fire alarm and associated fire protection works
Norton College: Building Fabric - Water tightness
Rossett School: Safeguarding
Rossett School: Roof Replacement Phase 3 of 3
The Woodlands Academy: Roof covering replacement
The Skipton Academy: Fire Precaution Works
New Park Primary Academy: Safeguarding Works
New Park Primary Academy: Fire Alarm Replacement
Brayton Academy: Statutory Compliance Works
Brayton Academy: Window and External Door Replacement Works
Scalby School: Roof Refurbishment works
Rotherham
Brampton Cortonwood Infant School: Roof Repairs Replacement
Brinsworth Manor Junior School: Fire Detection Works
Kilnhurst Primary School: Replacement Heating Distribution
Aughton Primary School: Re-Roofing
Swinton Community School: Re-Roofing
Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School: Mechanical Upgrade Works
Maltby Academy: Replacement of Roof Coverings
Maltby Academy: Gas Safety and Upgrade to School Kitchen
Brinsworth Academy: Window Replacement Scheme
Brinsworth Academy: Lighting Replacement and Asbestos Removal
Aston Academy: Re-Roofing
Aston Academy: Refurbishment of School Kitchens
Thurcroft Junior Academy: Heating Replacement
St Bede's Catholic Primary School: Renewal of roof coverings and associated works
St Gerard's Catholic Primary School: Replacement Electrical Installation
St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Maltby): Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems
Whiston Junior and Infant School: Asbestos Removal & Upgrade of External Wall Construction to KS2 Block
Whiston Worry Goose Junior and Infant School: Replacement Heating Distribution System
Maltby Redwood Academy: Replacement of Flat Roof Coverings
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: Replacement Flat Roof Coverings
Wickersley Northfield Primary School: Replacement Flat Roof Coverings
Maltby Manor Academy: Replacement Roof Coverings
Anston Greenlands Primary School: Kitchen Refurbishment Works
Anston Greenlands Primary School: Heating System Replacement
Dalton Listerdale Academy: Re-roofing
Dalton Listerdale Academy: Domestic Water Services Replacement
Thrybergh Fullerton Church of England Primary School: Partial Re-Wire
Flanderwell Primary School: Gas Safety Works to the School Kitchen
Aston All Saints CofE (A) Primary School: Replacement Heating & Domestic Hot Water System
Springwood Junior Academy: Re-Roofing
Hilltop School: Roof replacement
Kelford School: Boiler Replacement Programme
Catcliffe Primary School: Kitchen Canopy
Sheffield
Acres Hill Community Primary School: Health & Safety Stairs/Balustrades
Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School: Essential repairs to boundary walls
Phillimore Community Primary School: Replacement of flat roof coverings
Manor Lodge Community Primary and Nursery School: Partial Replacement of Windows & Doors
St Thomas of Canterbury School, a Catholic Voluntary Academy: Electrical Rewire & Fire Alarm Renewal
St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School: Temporary Classroom Replacement
St Joseph's Primary School: Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems
St Joseph's Primary School: Rewire & Fire Detection Works
Lound Infant School: Re-roofing Works
Lound Infant School: Fire Precaution works
Lound Junior School: Roofing Replacement Wroks
Lound Junior School: Replacement of Domestic Pipework
St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy: Rewire & Fire Detection Works
Emmanuel Anglican/Methodist Junior School: Flat Roofing Works
Wincobank Nursery and Infant School: Roof Replacement
Handsworth Grange Community Sports College: Replacement of Existing Decant Block
Beck Primary School: Fire Safety Improvements
Abbeyfield Primary Academy: Replacement of pitched roof coverings
Wakefield
All Saints Featherstone CofE (VA) Junior Infant and Nursery School: Window and Door Replacement
Minsthorpe Community College, A Specialist Science College: Renewal of external cladding, windows and roofs to CLASP Buildings
Minsthorpe Community College, A Specialist Science College: Statutory Compliance Works
Rooks Nest Academy: Re-roofing Works
Gawthorpe Community Academy: Replacement of Poor Condition Flat Roof and Associated Works
Cathedral Academy: Roofing Works
Crigglestone St James CofE Primary Academy: Boiler replacement and heating infrastructure improvements
The Featherstone Academy: Statutory Compliance Works
Castleford Park Junior Academy: Window Replacement Works
Darrington Church of England Primary School: Roof refurbishment works
Airedale Infant School: Pitched Slate and Flat Roof Replacement
York
Archbishop Holgate's School, A Church of England Academy: External Fabric Repairs
Millthorpe School: Roof replacement and rainwater goods
Millthorpe School: Window replacement