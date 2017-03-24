Actress who has worked with Madonna created a buzz at Wakefield College

A WEST END star gave a masterclass to performing arts students in the city.

Julia Worsley, who has worked with Hollywood A-listers, told students from the University Centre at Wakefield College about her star-studded career.

The performer and actress led an interactive masterclass and took part in an open question and answer session at the Mechanics Theatre on Wood Street.

Julia has an impressive list of credits to her name on both stage and screen having worked alongside the likes of Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Anne Hathaway, Gerard Butler and Hugh Jackman.

Her roles in film, on TV and stage include The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Oliver, Evita, The Bill, Footballers’ Wives, Doctors and Holby City.

Performing Arts lecturer Paul Dale-Vickers said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Julia to the college. The students found it hugely interesting spending time with someone who has been there and done it.

“Julia offered some incredibly insightful guidance on how to develop and sustain a career in musical theatre.

“The students were visibly impressed and inspired, her visit generated such an incredible buzz and the students were enthusiastic - an incredible industry visit.”

