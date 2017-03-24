Jerry Clay is a model for literacy

Jerry Clay Academy has been awarded Model School status for its excellence in literacy teaching.

The academy in Wrenthorpe is just one of 60 Read Write Inc UK Model Schools.

The system concentrates on a reading and writing programme called Phonics, which was created by Ruth Miskin and is published by Oxford University Press.

Jerry Clay Academy headteacher Tracy Swinburne said: “I am delighted with the progress that Jerry Clay Academy is making in Phonics teaching. Through the support of Read Write Inc our staff are driven to ensure that no child is left behind.”

The 60 Read Write Inc UK Model Schools vary hugely in their demographic and size. All have transformed their teaching by implementing the whole school approach advocated in Read Write Inc Phonics.

All Model Schools are keen for teachers from other local schools to observe their lessons to see first-hand the impact the scheme has had on results, behaviour and pupil engagement.

Creator Ruth Miskin said: “I am so thrilled that the children in Jerry Clay Academy are making such fast progress. Model Schools are vital in our drive to help children in other schools make the same progress.”

Oxford University Press Educational Consultant, Louise Holland said: “I am delighted that Jerry Clay Academy has become a Model School. It has been fantastic to see the school develop and flourish, it’s great that other schools in the area can visit and see their brilliant Read Write Inc lessons in action.”

The system grew out of Ruth Miskin’s work when she was a headteacher. She knew that in order for a school to be successful every headteacher needed to adopt a consistent whole-school approach to teaching reading, writing and spelling.