Search
Education

Parents call for ‘racist’ immigration request policy to be scrapped from schools

Parents are boycotting a “racist” new government policy that requests the nationality and country of birth information for children between ages two and 19 in England.

Education
FIRST CLASS: Pupils take their first steps into school life

FIRST CLASS: Pupils take their first steps into school life

Pupils from across the district have been settling into their new schools.

News
Backlash: Parents and children at First Steps Nursery.

Parents fight back at news of nursery closure

A school nursery used by dozens of families could be shut down and its staff left out of a job at Christmas.

Education
The new UCAS Tariff - 10 things university applicants, teachers and parents need to know

The new UCAS Tariff - 10 things university applicants, teachers and parents need to know

The UCAS Tariff has been changed for students applying now to start higher education courses from next year.

Education
Alan Yellup was chief executive.

Academy chain looking for new boss to replace Alan Yellup - on £395-a-day

A chain of academy schools is looking for a new boss after the departure of its £160,000-a-year chief executive.

Education
Head teacher Emma Jones with members of the school council. AB337a0916.

School celebrates making the grade after Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils at Ackworth Howard School are celebrating after two positive inspection reports.

News
l

Making all schools academies ‘will cost taxpayers £320m’

Converting all schools to academy status will cost council taxpayers £320 million, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.

Education
The day the boys from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School fundraised to name their own guide dog pup

QEGS pupils fundraise to name guide dog

City schoolchildren have sponsored a guide dog puppy called Chester,

Education
Thornes Park college campus.

Last chance to have your say on Thornes Park proposal

Consultation meetings over a proposed redevelopment of Wakefield College’s campus in Thornes Park will take place this week.

News
Head Tony Harpham and teachers Liz Armitage and Bryony Marshall with pupils, Emily, Freddie, Franscesca, Elisabeth, Oscar, Layla, Seb, Beth and Yusef.

Kids’ starring TV roles on first day of big school

Pupils are enjoying a moment in the limelight after appearing on a TV documentary about their daunting first day at primary school.

News
Universities clamping down on freshers’ week hedonism

Universities clamping down on freshers’ week hedonism

Students starting university this term could find hedonism is no longer on the curriculum for freshers’ week.

Education 2
University centre praised by education watchdog

University centre praised by education watchdog

Staff and students at Wakefield College had plenty to smile about after receiving praise from a higher education watchdog.

Education
How many of these classics have you read?

Survey finds few children read during holidays

Shocking research has revealed that over two-thirds of children did not read a single book during the summer holidays.

Education
Nick Clegg to talk about his new book Between the Extremes

WIN: Nick Clegg tickets for Sheffield's Off The Shelf this Friday

Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister, is a guest speaker at this year's Sheffield Off The Shelf book festival on Friday and we have TEN tickets to be won.

News 14
Jeremy Corbyn backs Kinsley strike by cleaners

Jeremy Corbyn backs Kinsley strike by cleaners

Cleaners taking strike action against the company which employs them at Kinsley Academy have the support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

News 1
Minister confirms grammar school plans being considered

Minister confirms grammar school plans being considered

Education Secretary Justine Greening has confirmed the Government believes academic selection “can play a role” in the future of state education, amid widespread expectations that Theresa May is set to launch a new generation of grammar schools.

News 1
Unison strike by cleaners at Kinsley Academy

Unison strike by cleaners at Kinsley Academy

School cleaners are on strike today over changes to their contracts by the private company which employs them.

Education 7
.

Revealed: Postcode lottery as 1 in 7 Yorkshire families miss out on first choice secondary schools

AROUND ONE-in-seven pupils in Yorkshire missed out on their first choice of secondary school this year, new Government figures reveal.

Education
Dame Barbara Hepworth

Wakefield school sells its Barbara Hepworth sculptures for £2.3m

TWO SCULPTURES by Dame Barbara Hepworth have been sold by a West Yorkshire school for £2.23m tonight, double the expected price.

News
Load more