Elderly woman rescued from home during blaze

An elderly woman was rescued by neighbours after a fire broke out at her home.

Fire crews from South Kirkby and Cudworth were called to her home at West Street, South Kirkby at around 1.40am this morning.

An unattended chip pan had been left on by mistake and had caught fire.

The blaze had triggered smoke alarms at the property and the lady was woken up and helped out by neighbours.

She suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire teams said the incident highlighted the importance of having working smoke alarms.

People can contact the fire service to have them installed.