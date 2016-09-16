Elderly women knocked down and seriously hurt

Two pensioners are seriously injured in hospital after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Barnsley Road in South Elmsall at about 10.15am this morning.

A spokesman said the two women, aged 78 and 82, were hit by a white Chevrolet Trax.

Both were rushed to Leeds General Infirmary, one by air ambulance.

Police remain at the scene and Carlton Road in the town is closed off while investigations continue.

Police said officers were speaking to the female driver of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 489 of September 16.