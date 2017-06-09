Ellie will not face Big Brother eviction this week

Castleford’s Ellie Young will avoid eviction from Big Brother in the first week, allaying her worst fears on the show.

The holiday rep, who had been working at Xscape prior to entering the Channel 5 show, has been saved from facing the public vote so will remain a contestant fopr another week at least.

Just hours after the show’s launch the 16 housemates were divided into ‘citizens’ and ‘exiles’ based on their popularity.

And with 23-year-old Ellie being named a ‘citizen’, it means she will not face the chop tonight.

However, eight other housemates are up for eviction.

The news will be a relief for the former Castleford Academy head girl, whose mother Julie told the Express this week: “She has a good chance I think, as long as she’s not voted off the first week, that’s her big fear.”