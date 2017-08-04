Emley Show celebrates 100th anniversary

From farm animals to birds of prey, ferret racing to vintage tractors and a mechanical horse to Huddersfield Town mascot Terry the Terrier, there will be lots to see and do at Emley Show on Saturday.

The event was first held in 1893, but after wartime breaks, it is this year celebrating its 100th anniversary.

And with “bigger and better attractions and entertainment” lined up, secretary Sue Britton said it would be “a truly great value Yorkshire day out for all the family”.

Tickets for the event cost £8 in advance on £10 on the day for adults and children go free. The show is open from 9am until 5pm.