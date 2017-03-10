England rugby stars get behind charity campaign for tragic amateur player

England’s rugby internationalists are backing a fundraising campaign in aid of the family of an amateur player who died after collapsing during a match.

34-year-old Shawnton de Four tragically died while playing for his club Old Emanuel, leaving behind a wife and 14-month-old twins.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up, with over £25,000 already having been raised at time of writing for the family of De Four, who played in the front row for his club’s first and second XVs.

Among those supporting the campaign are former British and Irish Lions star Ugo Monye and current players Chris Robshaw, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, for the Shawnton de Four Dependants’ Fund.

Robshaw tweeted: “Please support Shawnton’s young family after the tragic news if you can. Thank you.”

The Justgiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Shawnton

