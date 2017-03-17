£5.3m hrydo scheme is running

Yorkshire’s largest-ever low head river hydropower project - and the largest water project of its kind to be built in England this century - has officially opened.

The Kirkthorpe Hydropower project on the River Calder, has cost £5.3m.

Kirkthorpe started generating electricity a few weeks ago after a 15 month construction period. It will generate clean, renewable energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 10 to 11 months a year.

Fish and eel passages have also been built enable them to pass the hydro scheme’s weir safely.