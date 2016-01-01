Search
Campaigners’ fears that new fracking appeal sets ‘dangerous precedent’ for Yorkshire

Campaigners are urging the Government to consider each fracking case on its own merit as an appeal is passed in Lancashire to overturn a local authority decision.

Shanks waste recycling plant officially open

The lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire officially opened the district’s waste recycling plant.

George Monbiot says the dry stone walls and patchwork of fields of Britain's rural landscape should be allowed to be replaced by wilderness.

Is it time to let wolves back into the British countryside?

Author and environmentalist George Monbiot is at the forefront of a movement to bring back Britain’s natural landscape. Mark Piesing and Grace Hammond report.

VIDEO: Don’t miss Halley’s Comet spectacle as fireballs light up night sky

Eyes to the skies! We’re in for a month-long meteor shower thanks to dust from Halley’s Comet.

Fracking fears in national park

FEARS of fracking and over-development hitting the North York Moors National Park (NYMNP) have been highlighted in a major new survey on its future.

People relax in the autumn sun on the beach.

It’s getting hot but lots of snow is forecast for winter

We might have enjoyed a hot start to October, but the sunshine might not last.

Tea plants may grow well in Sri Lanka but any chance of trying to grow them in the UK was soon to be thwarted.

Trying to grow tea on a Yorkshire allotment

Yorkshire is famous for its tea, so when I read that you can grow the stuff in England and that there was even a plantation growing in Scotland I thought that I might have spotted a gap in the market and I ordered some bushes to put onto the allotment.

Appeal after Christmas tree ‘goes missing’

A Christmas tree planted with the help of school children as part of park improvements has gone missing.

Met Office storm names - is your name on the list?

The Met Office has announced the names of this year’s winter storms.

Will MPs succeed in getting fox hunting ban repealed?

The government is planning on pushing ahead with attempts to repeal the ban on fox hunting, sources have said.

Fall Lane bridge in East Ardsley to close for repairs

Five years of traffic chaos will come to an end after upgrade work to a road bridge is carried out.

HMP Wakefield’s mulberry bush is shortlisted for ‘Tree of the Year’

A mulberry bush in a West Yorkshire prison has been shortlisted for ‘Tree of the Year.’

Harvest moon

Stargazers are hoping for clearer skies offering a view of tonight’s Harvest moon.

Warm weather seems to be on the way

Yorkshire set for Indian summer with weeks of warm and dry weather

YORKSHIRE might not have had much of a summer so far this year - but all that could be about to change.

Friends of the Earth and Frack Free Ryedale accuse North Yorkshire County Council of unlawfully reaching its decision to approve Third Energy's planning application to frack near the village of Kirby Misperton.

Court date set for Ryedale fracking legal challenge

A judge will rule on whether North Yorkshire County Council acted unlawfully in reaching its decision to approve a test drilling site for the extraction of shale gas in Ryedale at a hearing in November.

All Aboard! The Country Bus took Twitter by storm on Monday evening as the show gave a two-hour real-time trip on a bus through the Yorkshire Dales. Pictures: Lucy Bowden

Country Bus: How a two-hour bus trip tour of the Yorkshire Dales caused a social media stir

THERE was no music, no introduction, no commentary and no adverts... so why did the two-hour TV special of a bus trip through the Yorkshire Dales prove so popular?

The Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough

GoPro video: Ride Scarborough’s amazing Alpamare water slides

It’s almost like being there: we strapped a miniature GoPro camera to swimmers at the new £14m Alpamare waterpark in Scarborough, for a rider’s-eye view.

Tifanie Hogrel enjoys the outside pool at Scarborough's Waterpark

Unveiled: The BIGGEST water park in the UK, and it’s right here in Yorkshire

IT’S A saga that has had more twists and turns than any of the giant water slides which will soon carry their first summer holiday thrill-seekers on Scarborough’s North Bay.

Childtren cool off in the fountains in Sheffield's Peace Gardens as temperatures soar. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Weekend weather: Summer showers and fresh breezes as heatwave blows over

COOLER temperatures are on the way after a wave of thunderstorms and torrential downpours swept parts of Britain.

