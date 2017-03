The sunny weather of recent days will be replaced with some pretty nasty conditions as we look ahead to what promises to be a wet and windy weekend.

Storm Stella, which hit the north-east of America earlier in the week is on its way north to Iceland, and while it will send some colder, wetter and windier conditions across Yorkshire, we do look to have missed out on the worst of it. Here is our weekend weather package from Sky News, BBC and the Met Office.