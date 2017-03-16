Yorkshire weather: North of England braced for wet and windy remnants of Storm Stella

HIGH winds and heavy showers are expected to arrive in the north of England at some stage over the next 48 hours as the remnants of Storm Stella hit the UK.

The north-eastern corner of America is just about recovering after heavy snow and gale-force winds hit them earlier this week. Now the Met Office has confirmed that while we will not see anything like the scenes in the USA, we will have a sustained period of high winds, possibly gales, and plenty of rain as the storm makes its way over the Atlantic toward Iceland.