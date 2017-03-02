Yorkshire weather: Snow warning for parts of West Yorkshire as wintry showers roll in

The Met Office has issued a warning of snow showers across parts of West Yorkshire later this afternoon.

The Yellow Warning has been set for Yorkshire and Humber from this morning through to 10pm tonight.

A statement on the Met Office website says: “Spells of snow are likely during the morning. Accumulations of 1-2 cm snow are possible locally at low levels whilst above 200-300 m in excess of 3-5 cm snow is expected for some.

“Meanwhile, slippery conditions are likely on pavements, cycle paths and untreated roads where snow has fallen overnight. Some difficult driving conditions are possible so journey times may take longer than usual and some transport services may also be affected.”

The chief forecaster’s assessment goes on to say: “A band of rain, sleet and snow which has been affecting parts of Ireland, northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands overnight will continue to affect some parts of northwestern England during the morning rush hour. On ground above 200 to 300 m snow is expected. Meanwhile, at lower levels a mix of rain, sleet and snow is more likely.”