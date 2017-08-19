Explosive demolition of Wakefield city centre car park takes place tomorrow

A Wakefield city centre mult-storey car park will be demolished using explosives tomorrow.

The Rishworth Street car park is being flattened as part of Wakefield council’s redevelopment plans for the city centre’s historic civic quarter.

A safety cordon will be put in place and it will not be possible to watch the demolition at the site - but footage will be posted on our website.

Coun Matthew Morley said: “We have arranged for the demolition to take place on a Sunday to help minimise the disruption caused to local businesses and residents.”

Rishworth Street will be closed all day tomorrow.

Northgate will also be temporarily closed but is expected to reopen later on Sunday.

A temporary surface-level car park will be created at the site.