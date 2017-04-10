Fairburn’s 60th celebrations

rspb fairburn ings will be celebrating 60 years as a nature reserve with a range of family-friendly activities during the Easter holidays.

Youngsters can take part in a free Easter Discovery quiz trail running from April 8 to 23. Anyone who returns their completed answer sheet can collect a special sticker.

On Thursday, April 20, the first in a series of ‘From the Coal Face to a Wild Place’ guided walks will be led. The walks look at how the Ings has always been important in the local community, how it was forged by mining, and now acts as a flood plain to protect local homes and businesses.

The walk starts at 1pm and will last around two hours. Limited places are available so booking is advised. The cost for this event is £3 for adults and £1.50 for children. A reasonable level of fitness and good footwear are recommended. There will be an accessible walk running later in the year. Both activities have been arranged to celebrate 60 years since RSPB Fairburn Ings was first designated as a local nature reserve.

Sally Granger, visitor experience manager said; “Fairburn is a hidden gem; 60 years ago there was still mining activity on site and the landscape was empty, but thanks to the hard work of local people it was transformed into the wildlife haven it is now.

“Generations of families have visited the reserve, pond dipping, feeding the ducks and developing a love of nature to carry throughout their lives.”

To book, email fairburnings@rspb.org.uk or call 01977 628191.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/fairburnings for more information about the events.