Families can get creative at YSP this Easter

Families can enjoy rainbow-themed workshops, sculpture making and art sessions at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park this Easter.

The West Bretton facility is running a range of activities to keep children entertained during the school holidays.

Youngsters can draw, create a collage or make their own sculpture inspired by the [Re]construct exhibition at the Make Yourself at Home sessions. The sessions will run in the studio space from 11am to 4pm daily from April 9 to 11 and from April 14 to 18.

Free Step in to a Rainbow workshops will explore the colourful and mind-bending paintings and sculptures in Kaleidoscope: Colour and Sequence in 1960s British Art. The drop-in sessions run in the Longside Gallery from noon to 4pm on April 12 and 13.

On April 13 and 20, the ArtCart will offer visitors a chance to enjoy art making, art thinking, and art playing. Families can create their own art power super cape, design a flag of rights, or follow the art and nature trail, all inspired by a new work by Bob and Roberta Smith. The ArtCart will be at the park from 11am to 4pm and the all-age sessions are free.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in the imaginative world of sculpture making in the Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine event.

The workshop will run from 11am to noon and from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on March 11 and 18. Each session costs £3.

The sculpture park is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm. Visit ysp.org.uk for more information about exhibitions, events and activities taking place.