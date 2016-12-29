Families enjoy first festive party

Families across South Kirkby and Moorthorpe enjoyed the first ever community Christmas party thrown at The Grove.

They joined in with entertainment including party games and a disco and were treated to appearances from Elsa from a Frozen tribute act, superheroes, and Father Christmas.

Each child went away with a present and sweets, donated by Shanks Waste Management Ltd and Invopak.

A spokesman for South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council said: “Councillors, staff the public, and various companies all pulled together and showed tremendous support for The Grove’s first family Christmas Party and helped make it a huge success.”