Family caught up in car smash

A couple have spoken of their terrifying ordeal after a car veered off the road towards them and their four children following a collision.

Kim Frost, 27, and her partner Craig Millward, 31, were seriously hurt in the aftermath of the crash, which occurred outside Castleford Civic Centre on Ferrybridge Road on August 2.

They were making their way to the nearby railway station with their children Rylee, five, Jakob, four, Noah, two and twelve-week-old Theodore, when a red Ford Focus and grey Volkswagen Golf collided at around 9.15am.

The impact pushed the Golf onto the pavement where it hit a lamp post.

“I just remember hearing a big screech and a bang,” Miss Frost said.

“Bollards flew through the air and smashed into the pushchair which had my two youngest sons in.

“The push chair seat my 12-week-old baby was in fell off and landed against a tree and the lower seat with my two-year-old in landed next to the pram.”

Miss Frost and Mr Millward were also hit and knocked to the floor.

She fractured her wrist and injured her ankle in the ordeal, whilst he badly hurt his back.

Despite her pain, Miss Frost pulled herself up to tend to her terrified children, who were lucky to sustain only minor cuts and bruises.

“The pushchair saved my children’s life,” Miss Frost said.

“It was struck down the centre but it’s made of steel.

“The push chair seats offered my children some protection.”

Strangers rushed out of the Civic Centre to help the family, who are now scared to walk that same route again.

Miss Frost said: “I had four kids and didn’t know which one to turn to.

“My partner was on the floor so I was so grateful to everyone who came out to help.

She added: “I’m terrified to go out and my five-year-old is distraught.

“I can’t go out without panicking that it is going to happen again.

“It’s not something you expect to happen while you are walking down the street.”

Police are continuing enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Safer Roads Team on 101.