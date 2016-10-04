Family’s plea to missing man to get in touch

The family of missing Wakefield man Tim Mercer are appealing to him to get in touch as concern for his welfare grows.

Wakefield CID are continuing to appeal for information regarding missing 50-year-old Tim Mercer who has been reported missing from his home in the Eastmoor area.

His brother, Paul, has now issued an appeal to find him.

Paul Mercer said: “Tim, we just need to know that you are safe.”

Tim was spotted at the Tesco Express store on Stanley Road, Wakefield at around 6pm on Tuesday September 20 but since then there have been no confirmed sightings.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Tim including CCTV enquiries, and investigations in the Wakefield city centre area. Through searches have been carried out in the Eastmoor.

DI Dan Tillett of Wakefield CID said: “As time passes we are clearly becoming more concerned for Tim’s welfare as it is out of character for him to be missing like this.

“His mother and family want to know he is safe I would urge Tim or anyone who has information about to get in touch.”

Tim is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, bearded and has a scar to his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat with the Leeds United emblem on the front. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Anyone with any information should contact DI Dan Tillett in Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 13160418014.