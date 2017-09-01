Family set up tribute fund to Zoe

THE family of a Horbury woman who died from breast cancer this summer is celebrating her life by doing a year of fundraising.

Zoe Morris passed away aged just 35 in Wakefield Hospice on June 27.

Her family has now set up charity fund in her name and have already raised £7,765 in the first few weeks.

Any money raised will be split between the hospice on Aberford Road and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Zoe’s sister Claire Haywood said: “On June 27, my beautiful and inspiring sister Zoe died surrounded by her loved ones and with the love of so many.

“She had battled breast cancer with unbounded strength and bravery for the past couple of years. I am so proud to have Zoe as a sister; I know I hit the jackpot in the sister lottery.

Claire, who is also from Horbury but now lives in London, said the family set up a tribute fund as a way of remembering Zoe and helping the charities that supported her.

She added: “Wakefield Hospice supported Zoe, her family and friends through the difficult final days and hours of her life. We cannot thank the staff enough for their support including care of Zoe, a hug for any family and friends, to a much needed sandwich or cup of tea.”

Zoe’s sister also praised Macmillan Cancer Support which was there for Zoe since the start of her treatment and provided her and the family with invaluable help. She said: “The staff really have been there through it all and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The family has lots of fundraising ideas for the coming year. These range from auctioning items and taking on charity runs to hosting a glamorous ball and organising a charity football match.

Wakefield Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support will each receive half the funds they raise.

Claire added: “We hope the donations will help both charities to continue to support others in the amazing way that Zoe and her family have been supported.”

To find out more visit zoemorris.org.

Or to make a donation please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/ZoeMorris.