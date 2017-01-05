Farmer Copley’s cafe is Moo by day and Beast by night

The award winning shop and restaurant at Farmer Copley’s has moo-ved to a new purpose-built venue on the site of the farm’s old tractor barn.

After outgrowing its existing café space, owners Robert and Heather Copley commissioned Catering Design Group (CDG) to design and build a new dining experience for the Moo Cafe.

The venue is now a casual dining venue by day (Moo café) and an elegant bistro-style restaurant - Beast - at night.

The 157-seater facility offers a theatre kitchen, bakery and spacious meeting room for local business hire or private dining.

The CDG team took inspiration from the barn’s original structure, using natural stone and granite combined with real logs and milled copper to create a stunning counter, along with reclaimed timbers for bespoke dressers, ‘meet & greet’ areas and waiter stations. A 2.75m fig tree is an eye-catching centrepiece and the quirky wall lights and pendants were custom-made from cow hides, cattle feeders and bowler hats.

To complete the transformation from day into evening, CDG used old barn doors, which slide on rails to unveil the Moo or Beast branding.

Mr Copley said: “This is an exciting new venture for us. The feedback from customers since opening has been fantastic and our chef is delighted with how operationally efficient the design and equipment is.

“Nothing is complicated here at Farmer Copley’s - it is simple, home cooked, locally sourced foods prepared fresh. The beauty for us is that this has been brought to life in CDG’s designs. They have really given the restaurant the wow factor, with lots of beautiful finishing touches. We especially like that they answered the brief of bringing the outdoors inside.”