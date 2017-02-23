Fashion Week debut for stylist

It is one of the biggest events in the global fashion industry.

And Castleford hairdresser Zoe Gaitley was right at the heart of it.

The 41-year-old, who owns Hair ‘N’ Beauty on Smawthorne Lane, was selected to style the hair of catwalk models at this month’s London Fashion Week.

She formed part of the team of hair company Tigi Professional.

And she worked backstage last Friday to prepare the models for their runway appearance, showcasing the hottest trends of the upcoming Autumn and Winter 2017 seasons.

Mrs Gaitley said: “The experience was amazing. It was manic but that’s normally how I am in the salon anyway - so I like it.

“I managed to go in and see the show after too which was a great experience. To see the models walk down the catwalk and knowing I had styled their hair was an amazing feeling.

“I walked out of the building on a real high. I’m looking forward to experimenting with the new looks and techniques back in the salon.”

She was waved off to London by her husband Kristian and daughter Savannah.

And they were not the only ones “super proud” of her success.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and skills, said: “This is a marvellous achievement for Zoe, who is a fantastic woman from our area.

“It is such an honour for the district and for Zoe herself to be recognised at an event of this scale. She is an amazing stylist and it really is very well deserved.”

Mrs Gaitley followed in the footsteps of her mother, who was also a hairdresser by trade.

She started training straight from school and has run the salon since her 19th birthday.

Castleford councillor Richard Forster said: “This is brilliant for Zoe and such a great achievement for a local salon to be recognised nationally.

“Apart from running the salon, Zoe works hard within the community and is chair of the Smawthorne Welfare Action Team helping to improve facilities in Smawthorne Park.”

London Fashion Week is held twice per year and is one of the biggest fashion events in the world.

Mrs Gaitley will return to the capital for the second Fashion Week in September, as clothes for the 2018 Spring and Summer season go on show.