Fatal fire started deliberately say murder squad detectives

A murder investigation has been launched after a dad and his daughter were killed in a fire in their own home.

Police are now treating the deaths of 42-year-old Andrew Broadhead and his young daughter Kiera, eight, as suspicious.

Andrew Broadhead.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) said they believed the fire at the house in Ash Crescent, Stanley, had been started deliberately during the early hours of Wednesday.

It is believed Mr Broadhead escaped the blaze but went back into the family home to try and save Kiera who was trapped inside.

Detectives are anxious to speak to anyone with information about the fire, which began at around 4.20am.

DCI Nicola Bryar of the HMET said: “This is a terrible incident which has robbed a family of a husband and their youngest daughter, and following enquiries, we are now treating it as a murder enquiry.

“The seat of the fire appears to have been by the front door and we are investigating the possibility that an accelerant was poured through a letter box. We know that this fire took hold extremely quickly and it is possible that the person who set this fire was themselves burned in doing so.”

Speaking at a press conference at the scene this afternoon, DCI Bryar said she believed someone in the community must know who has committed the tragic crime.

She said: “We don’t know who is responsible at this moment in time. We don’t know what the motive for the crime is. But it is a small community is Stanley. I know a lot of the residents are very shocked by what has happened. You have only got to look at the floral tributes outside the home address.

“If anybody has got any information as to who is responsible then they must contact police.

“Do you know anyone who has presented to you with burns or burn injuries in the last 24 hours in circumstances which you found suspicious? If so, then please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara, 35, and their eldest daughter 13-year-old Mia escaped the fatal fire through a bedroom window. They were treated for none life threatening injuries in hospital but have since been discharged and are being cared for by relatives.

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain of Wakefield District Police, said: “Specialist officers also continue to work to support Andrew’s family who are extremely traumatised by what has taken place.

“It cannot be overstated how devastating this fire has been for the local community in Stanley.

“Several of our officers working on the enquiry have also been significantly and understandably affected by this tragedy, and we are offering support to them also. We would ask anyone who can assist the investigation to contact the police.”

Anyone who has information can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or the indepdent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.