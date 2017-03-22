Fears grow for missing Wakefield teenager

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager who was last seen more than three weeks ago.

Dat Nguyun, 17, who is originally from Vietnam, was last seen at his school in Ackworth at around 4pm on Wednesday, March 1.

Dat does not speak fluent English and has only been in the UK around six months.

It is believed that he bought a train ticket to an unknown location on March 1 and that he may have travelled towards Sheffield or London.

The teenager has not been in touch with any of his friends or family in Vietnam or in the UK since he was last seen.

Dat is described as having a fair complexion, with short straight hair and brown eyes.

Inspector Phil Law, of Wakefield District Police, said: “Clearly our concerns are growing for Dat. He has been missing for over three weeks and has not been in contact with any of his friends or family which is out of character.

“We know that Dat intended to travel by train, and believe he may have gone to Sheffield or possibly London. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Dat in the last three weeks or who knows where he is now to get in touch. Equally, I would appeal directly to Dat, to speak to police to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with any information about Dat or his whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170097620.