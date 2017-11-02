Finalists revealed for Wakefield Chip Shop of the Year 2017

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it that keeps your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

The top ten are as follows:

1. Chippy Wood, 40-42 Sparable Lane, Wakefield.

2. George A Green Fisheries, 89 George A Green Road, Wakefield.

3. King Fry Fisheries, 102 Church Road, Normanton.

4. Kingfisher, 597 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove.

5. Kirkhamgate Fisheries, 189 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate.

6. Mandy’s Tradional Fish & Chips, 8-8a Market Street, Normanton.

7. Mother Hubbard’s, 72 Horbury Road, Wakefield.

8. Queens Drive Fisheries, 123-125 Queens Drive, Ossett.

9. The Codfather, 117 Townley Road, Wakefield.

10. Wetherby Whaler, Calder Island, Wakefield.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply pick up a copy of the Wakefield Express and return the coupon before 10am, Friday November 24, 2017.