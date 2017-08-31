Fire at Indian restaurant in Wakefield city centre

Firefighters have been called to a restaurant in Wakefield city centre.

Crews are at the scene at the Pepri Indian restaurant, in Smyth Street, after being called at around 6.50pm today (Thursday).

Pictures on social media show smoke billowing out from the restaurant.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the first floor of the building was engulfed in flames.

Fire engines from Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton and Dewsbury were called to the scene.