Fire breaks out at Castleford caravan company

These pictures show the moment large flames engulfed two caravans in Castleford.

A blaze broke out in the yard of a caravan parts company in Lock Lane last night.

Fire at Lock Lane. Picture by Andrew Apperley

Crews from Normanton and Castleford were called to the scene at 10.35pm.

They tackled the flames for around an hour.

Watch commander at Castleford David Smith said: "The caravans were in a locked compound in front of the company building.

"One caught fire and it spread to the other.

"Fortunately, we were able to protect the building from the fire.

"The cause is still under investigation."

No one has hurt in the incident. It is thought a nearby business raised the alarm.