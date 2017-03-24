Fire service band to play city fundraiser

THE West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band is to play a fundraising concert at Wakefield Cathedral next month.

The military style concert band, which has played for The Queen and other royals, is taking part in a music spectacular on April 1, which has been organised by Wakefield Rotary Club.

The 7pm concert will raise funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and a range of local good causes.

Wakefield Rotary Club president Neale Clark said: “Locally we support reading and playing chess in schools, an annual young chef competition, an annual technology tournament for schools, and various local charities and individuals in need of help. We have recently installed several defibrillators in Wakefield and have also been instrumental in the appointment of the first Admiral Nurse for Wakefield.”

The event has been sponsored by Althams Travel, Michael Rath Musical Instruments and Wakefield College. Tickets, £15 for adults and £5 for children, are available from the Cathedral Shop.