Firefighter’s south pole blow led to new goal

A firefighter who was forced to quit an expedition to the south pole due to ill health has thrown his efforts into a different charity mission.

Watch manager Steve Brondel, from Pontefract Fire Station, was gearing up to ski 730 miles unassisted over the polar continent to the South Pole with a group of Army Reservists this winter when his heart went into a dangerous irregular rhythm and he collapsed during training in Norway.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital and his heart was re-started by medics - but his dream to be part of the two month SPEAR17 expedition was over.

Instead the father of four channelled his efforts into organising a fundraiser for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Despite being unable to take part as he is awaiting heart surgery for the arrhythmia, Mr Brondel co-ordinated the Mighty Swim challenge, which took place from September 23-26.

Fundraisers - including friend Carl Baxter - swam Lake Windermere, Derwent Water, Ullswater and Lake Coniston (a total of 30 miles) in the four days.

Mr Brondel and Mr Baxter are hoping to have raised more than £6,000 for the hospice.

To sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steven-Brondel1