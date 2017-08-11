Firefighters rescue swan stuck on Wakefield lake dam

A SWAN stuck on a dam at Newmillerdam lake in Wakefield was rescued by firefighters.

AN RSPCA inspector asked West Yorkshire Fire Service to help free the swan at around 10am this morning. (Frid Aug 11)

A crew from Ossett Fire Station attended the incident as a crowd of around 20 people watched the rescue.

The swan was stuck on a flat ledge two foot down from the from the dam and was very tired.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "If the swan had moved downwards it would have ended up in a river underneath the road – a culvert from where it would have had to be rescued. The swan did not have the room to take flight from the ledge as it would need a run up.

"The RSPCA inspector briefed the firefighters on how to handle a swan. A firefighter in water rescue gear and attached to a line went out and lifted to the swan to freedom .

"The swan swam away happily and the crowd cheered."

Firefighter Tony Campbell (pictured) , from Ossett Fire Station, who carried out the rescue, said: “ The swan was running away from me but eventually I managed get a grip of it and return it to the dam. Around 20 people watching gave a round of applause so I responded with a celebratory cheer.

“It was an unusual rescue, I have never rescued a swan before but I’m happy it ended well and the swan was uninjured.”

He joked: “I’m awaiting a telegram from the Queen now as all swans belong to her.”

Crew Commander Gary Hale assisted in the rescue by managing the line.