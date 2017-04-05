First family cycling festival to be held at Thornes Park

Thornes Park is to host its first family cycling festival later this month, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy all kinds of activities on two wheels.

Visitors to the park can enjoy pirate-themed family bike rides, including comedy sketches and performances.

The festival, which will be held on on Saturday, April 29, from 10.30am to 3pm, will also have a BMX competition, stunt bike displays and children’s entertainment including facepainting, balloon modelling, bouncy castle and an obstacle course.

Also launching at the festival is a new bike hire scheme at Thornes Park stadium. At the event, visitors can come along and try out the bikes, free of charge. A returnable deposit of £20 will be required.

A bike hire service will then continue to be provided at Thornes Park and also launching at Pugneys Country Park from Saturday, May 6. Adult bike hire is £5 per hour and child bike hire £3 per hour, with a £20 deposit required per full hire.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re delighted that Thornes is hosting its first family cycling festival. It’s a great way for all ages and abilities to get more active and involved in sport.

“The day is action packed with fun activities for all the family. There really is something for everyone, so come along, try something new and enjoy the day.”

Booking is essential for the pirate-themed family bike rides. Each ride lasts just under an hour and start at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. Places cost £5 per adult and £3 per child. A bike and helmet will be provided at no extra charge. To book your place click here.

Other activities on the day include:

• BMX competition – on the skate park from 10.30am to 2pm

• Stunt bike displays – from 2pm

• Roller bike competition – from 10.30am to 3pm

• Cycle skills course – run by Wakefield District Cycle Forum, this obstacle course helps cyclists practice and develop their skills.

• Bike doctor – free help to carry out basic repairs to your bike.

• Adapted disability bikes.

• Aerobiking sessions – non-impact cycling classes using a stationary bike.

• Kids’ balance workshop –including stilt walking, unicycling, and much more.

For more information about the festival, and bike hire at Thornes Park and Pugneys Country Park, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/cycling