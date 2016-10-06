First firework show for decades will go off with a bang

“It is going to be an evening people are talking about for weeks and weeks to come.”

That’s the message from South Elmsall Town Council clerk Clare Baxter as the town prepares to host its first fireworks display for decades.

Mrs Baxter said: “Years and years ago South Elmsall had a display at Frickley Park and we wanted to bring back something that we lost and give everybody something to enjoy.

“Now that Thornes Park has finished, this will be a big event for people across the area. We hope everybody takes advantage of it.”

The display will take place on Sunday, November 6 at Frickley Athletic, on the edge of Frickley Country Park, off Westfield Lane. Stalls, refreshments and a fun fair will be open from 5pm and the fireworks will begin at 7pm.

Coun Steve Tulley, South Elmsall Town Council leader said: “It is not until this year, when we have had the new football pitches and stadium established at Frickley, that we have had the space and facilities to accommodate a big firework display like this. I think it is going to be a wonderful show.

“And as a parent and a grandparent, I take the view that organised firework displays are far better and safer than people doing them on their own.

“People will be able to see a fantastic display never seen in South Elmsall before.”

The display is expected to cost around £5,000 and will be funded with the help of South Elmsall Community Facilities Ltd. It has been organised by the town council, with support from Frickley Athletic, Craig Tucker Fun Fair and Galactic Fireworks.

Mayor of South Elmsall Coun Peter Jordan said: “All our neighbouring parishes have community firework displays and the town council thought South Elmsall should have one too. With the aid of a community grant and the cooperation of Frickley Athletic, we intend to put on a spectacular to be remembered.”