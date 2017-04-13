First look: New 'Rock n Roll Star' inflatable obstacle for Leeds event

An exciting new feature has been announced for the return of a huge obstacle course in Leeds.

Gung-Ho! will take place at Temple Newsam on Saturday, May 20, after months have been spent designing and building the new ‘Rock n Roll Star’ inflatable.

Ging-Ho! competitors enjoy the new feature.

After testing the obstacle, which is 8m wide, 30m long and covers an area of almost 1,000 sqm - containing enough air to fill 12 million footballs - organisers can’t wait to unleash it in Yorkshire.

Brains behind the event, Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters, said: “Rock n’ Roll Star is now my absolute favourite obstacle. It is like nothing else on the Gung-Ho! course and I’m sure it’ll also become a firm favourite with Gung-Hoers this year and in future.

“It’s huge, tricky and above all a whole load of fun to get over. We’ve tried it out at two events and the feedback has been amazing. Some people have spent more than fifteen minutes just bouncing and sliding around on it.

“After our 2016 UK tour we knew we wanted to give everyone something a little different for 2017 and we’ve definitely achieved that.

“We racked our brains about what form it would take and came up with a bouncy castle-come- slide that is a whole lot of fun to go on.

“We can’t wait to bring the fun to Leeds and see everyone’s reaction."

Up to 5,000 runners are set to take on the event's ten obstacles.

Tickets are currently £38 and are available at www.begung-ho.co.uk, but prices go up closer to the event.

Mr Winters came up with the idea for Gung-Ho! in 2014 while sat in front of the TV watching Ninja Warrior with his three children.