Five generations for Christmas

A family has added a fifth generation in time for the festive season after their latest member was born just in time for Christmas.

Baby Amelia-Jade Crabtree is pictured with mum Megan Smith, grandmother Angela Vardy, great grandmother Susan Crossley and great great grandmother Evelyn Miles.

Amelia’s uncle Carl Miles, 49, said the family, of Ferry Fryston, Castleford, all had really enjoyed spending their Christmas together with the new baby.

Mr Miles, who runs vintage confectionery shop Cake Bakes, on Pontefract Road in Castleford, with his wife Jill, said: “It’s amazing to have five generations.

“This is about the fourth time this has happened in our family.

“We all enjoyed spending Christmas Day and Boxing Day together.”